36 graduate from Erie County Sheriff’s Basic Corrections Academy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Basic Corrections Academy will graduate 36 deputies and corrections officers from four different agencies.

The academy’s Fall 2017 class will graduate in a ceremony this afternoon at ECC’s downtown campus.

The sheriff’s office has been hosting the Basic Corrections Academy for several years and opened the academy’s enrollment to Western New York Sheriff’s Offices to send recruits. Cattaraugus County, Orleans County, and Wyoming County all enrolled recruits in the Fall 2017 graduating class.

Recruits finished a 13-week academy including extensive classroom, defensive tactics, and physical training.

The Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers will now move onto filed training and work with Field Training Officers at the holding center and correction facility before receiving their final assignments.

 

 

