Amherst Police looking for person of interest in purse theft

By Published:
Amherst Police

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest in a theft of a purse from a customer’s shopping cart.

The theft occurred at a Sheridan Drive store on Nov. 24.

Police are looking to identify a woman caught on the store’s surveillance footage. She left the store in a silver or gray car.

If you recognize this person of interest or have any information related to the crime, call Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1343 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-768688-DW. 

