HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was arrested in Hamburg Thursday evening after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies found that he had 35 active suspensions on his license due to failing to pay fines in Buffalo.

Assante Huggins, 25, of Buffalo, was stopped on Milestrip Road around 7 p.m. Thursday for an insufficient tail light.

He charged with aggravated unlicensed operations of a vehicle and vehicle and traffic violations. He has been remanded pending a hearing in Town of Hamburg Court.