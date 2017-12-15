Buffalo man sentenced to five years in prison for heroin possession

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of heroin.

Brayand Nazario, 26, of Royal Avenue, was sentenced in Erie County Court.

Buffalo Police officers investigated a number of heroin sales in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Tupper Avenue in March. Their investigation led them to believe that Nazario was dealing heroin.

Narcotics personnel executed a search warrant on Nazario’s home and found a large supply of heroin, as well as paraphernalia for the sale of heroin and over $2,000 in small bills.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, Nazario has a history of criminal convictions including a prior felony drug possession conviction from 2011.