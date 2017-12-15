Colden man charged with firing bullets into building

SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old Colden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing shots into a building in Sardinia.

Casey Schrader, 19, of Colden, was charged with felony counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment following an Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigation into bullet holes found in a non-residential structure.

Deputies were dispatched to Sardinia on Dec. 5 for reports of three bullet holes in a building. One bullet was found lodged in an exterior window. The second was located in a radio within the building, and a third was found stuck in a window frame.

No one was in the building at the time of the incident.

The investigation revealed the bullet fragments were from a .22 caliber round.

A detective investigation led to Schrader as a suspect.

He is being held pending arraignment.