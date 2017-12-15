Dutch police shoot man armed with knife at Amsterdam airport

CBS NEWS Published:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch military police say they have shot a man after he threatened to use a knife at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. In a tweet, the Marechaussee police service says the “situation is safe” and the suspect has been detained and removed from the scene.

Schiphol, just outside Amsterdam, is one of Europe’s busiest airports.

An airport spokeswoman says the airport’s main plaza was and remains evacuated after military police shot the man with a knife. Roos van der Ven says Schiphol Plaza, which houses stores, bars and restaurants, was evacuated, but not the parts of the airport behind the check-in area and security checks.

It was not immediately clear what effect the security situation was having on flight departures and arrivals.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s