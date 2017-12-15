Eichel’s hat trick not enough in Sabres 5-4 OT loss to Canes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jack Eichel scored his first career hat trick but it wasn’t enough as the Sabres fell to Carolina 5-4 in overtime on Friday. Jaccob Slavin in overtime to drop the Sabres to 8-18-6 overall.

After falling behind 4-2 in the third the Sabres star centerman tallied back-to-back goals in 10 seconds to pull the Blue & Gold even in the third period.

Buffalo has now recorded a point in five of their last six games.

NOTES:

$80 million dollar man

Granted, his extension doesn’t kick in until next season, tonight’s performance is what makes Jack Eichel worth every penny. After being basically invisible and not recording a shot on goal in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia, this is what we’ve all been waiting to see from Eichel.

From start to finish — even on the back-to-back — Eichel was all over the ice creating chances and firing the puck on net like a man on a mission.

Final tally: a season high 11 shots on goal and his first career hat trick, including two goals in the span of 10 seconds in the third period.

It’s the first home hat trick since April 5, 2011 when Thomas Vanek had three goals against Tampa Bay.

Seeing Red

That’s about the only thing Carolina saw in the faceoff circle — the dot. Ryan O’Reilly dominated winning 20 of 28 faceoffs on Friday. O’Reilly had won 17 of 21 heading into the final period.

Mental Toughness

After giving up three goals in the span of four minutes and going from a 2-1 lead to trailing 4-2, the Sabres showed mental toughness and didn’t fold up shop like we’ve seen throughout the year.

Led by Eichel, they bounced back, charged forward. During morning skate, Evander Kane made note of how important it was to not allow losses to snowball. This was a heckuva effort by Buffalo to rally.

Missed Opportunities.

First period…second period…third period…the Sabres had several Grade A Chances to bury the puck and Hurricanes and couldn’t finish.

Early in the third Evander Kane whiffed on a shot all by himself in the slot. Trailing 3-2 Sam Reinhart, who was playing in his 200th career game, took a feed from Benoit Pouliot and couldn’t beat Ward.

Even with a flailing Ward midway through the final period, Zemgus Girgensons (5 SOG), couldn’t get it past the 33-year old netminder.

The opportunities were there and there were plenty — including Kane all alone on Ward in OT — they just came up empty.

Power Play Struggles…against Carolina

We know the power play has been an issue all season for the Sabres. They entered the night near the bottom of the rankings converting 13 percent of the time on the man-advantage.

Against Cam War and the Hurricanes, their struggles can be traced all the way to 2014. Buffalo is now 0-for-25 (0-3 on Friday) over the past three-plus seasons.