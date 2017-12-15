In WNY, Gillibrand responds to President Trump’s “sexist smear”

President Donald Trump and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand engaged in a war of words on Twitter earlier this week. Today, New York’s junior senator was in Western New York. She wasn’t shy about responding to the president.

Gillibrand was pushing her new bill at the Harkness Career and Technical Center in Cheektowaga. She claims the bill would direct funding to technology education for students. But after the event, most of the talk was about her battle with Trump.

“The truth is, the president is not going to silence me, or the women who have stood up against him,” said Gillibrand.

In a tweet on Monday, GIllibrand called on Trump to resign the presidency, and asked for a congressional investigation, citing sexual harassment and assault allegations.

“The president has denied any of these allegations,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday,” as have eyewitnesses. Several reports have shown those eyewitnesses also back up the president’s claim in this process. And again, the American people knew this and voted for the president.”

On Tuesday, President Trump responded on Twitter, calling Gillibrand a “lightweight”, and claimed she “would do anything” for campaign contributions.

On Friday, Gillibrand said, “We have actually given his donations to a not-for-profit that deals with sexual violence.

“It’s not about me. It’s about all of these women who have been standing up and trying to be heard.”

Gillibrand is considered a contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. But she wouldn’t say whether this week’s battle has made her consider whether she’ll run.

“I’m very focused on running for re-election here in New York,” she said. “I would like to be your senator and I’m actually up for election in 2018. I will hopefully be earning voters’ votes then.”