NORTH JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made a precautionary landing in Wyoming County Friday after smoke was reported in the cockpit.

The helicopter is based out of Rochester and was performing a routine training.

According to a NY Army National Guard public information office, the pilot and co-pilot noticed an electrical problem and made a precautionary landing in North Java near Pleasant Valley Road and Peedee Road.

No one was hurt.