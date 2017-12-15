Mom and daughter duo reach monumental volunteering milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mallory and Connie Wojcinski spend a few hours each week at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

“I see the staff and people here do so much for the patients and their families and that’s why we give back,” said Connie, a volunteer at the hospital. “We walk through the halls and people shout out ‘Hi Mallory!'”

The mom and daughter duo have been volunteering at the hospital since 2014 and have accumulated 500 hours since starting. It’s a rare feat many don’t reach. They’re the 24th and 25th Roswell volunteers who will be reaching that milestone.

“If it was not for volunteering, my life wouldn’t be the same,” said Mallory.

When deciding where to volunteer, the pair said Roswell was an easy first choice as its played a critical role in both of their lives. First, almost 35 years ago when Mallory’s grandmother was treated for cancer. Then in 1999 when Mallory, who was four at the time, was diagnosed with a Wilmo tumor. She had to have surgery, removing her left kidney and went through chemotherapy treatments for six months.

“It was probably the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with,” said Connie.

Still – their relationship with Roswell continued as Mallory’s father was diagnosed with cancer and then Connie was, too.

“Roswell was probably the most patient, giving, and loving facility I’ve ever been in,” said Connie.

Now, as both mom and daughter are cancer-free, they’re continuing to come back and give back, saying this is the place that has made their lives what they are today.

“If it weren’t for Roswell, I wouldn’t be strong or sociable,” said Mallory.