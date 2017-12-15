Peace Bridge will be lit in honor of USS Little Rock commissioning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Peace Bridge will be lit in blue, red, and gold this weekend in honor of the USS Little Rock’s commissioning in Buffalo.
The ceremony will be held Saturday. Tickets are sold out.
