Pipe replacement project begins in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Water Authority is beginning a pipe replacement project on East Overlook Drive on Friday.

The ECWA has hired contractors to replace approximately 1,500 feet of unlined cast iron pipe, which is currently in failing conditions.

The area has had a series of water main breaks recently.

The new pipe is expected to be installed and fully operational within a week, the ECWA stated Friday.

“While the new pipe replacement project is ongoing, ECWA crews will continue to standby for local residents to address future leaks, may they occur,” the ECWA said in a press release.

For questions, please contact ECWA Customer Service at 716-849-8444, or visit www.ecwa.org.

 

 

 

 

 

