Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed on May 19, 2018

that they will spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple with Queen Elizabeth and other members of Britain’s royal family at the Sandringham royal estate.

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview last month when Harry told the BBC that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been “over the moon” about the pair’s engagement.

Harry and Markle first met for a drink in July 2016 on a blind date, brokered by a mutual friend, whose name they would not reveal, but “it was definitely a setup,” Markle said in the interview.