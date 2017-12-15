Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed on May 19, 2018

CNN Published:
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

London (CNN) – Britain’s Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The pair, who will get married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, announced their engagement in November.
On that occasion, Harry told reporters that he knew Markle was “the one” from “the very first time we met.”
The couple attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham earlier this month, where they were met by well-wishers.
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: US actress Meghan Markle visits Nottingham for her first official public engagement with fiancee Prince Harry on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
On Wednesday it was revealed that they will spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple with Queen Elizabeth and other members of Britain’s royal family at the Sandringham royal estate.
The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The couple opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview last month when Harry told the BBC that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been “over the moon” about the pair’s engagement.
Harry and Markle first met for a drink in July 2016 on a blind date, brokered by a mutual friend, whose name they would not reveal, but “it was definitely a setup,” Markle said in the interview.
A second date was followed by a camping trip to Botswana. “Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me,” explained Harry.
“We were able to really have so much time just to connect,” added Markle, “and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. We made it work.”
Harry proposed on a “cozy night” in early November at Nottingham Cottage, Markle said.
“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee,” she said. “As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?'”
Harry designed the engagement ring himself. It features a diamond from Botswana accompanied by two smaller diamonds from Diana’s jewelry collection, which the Prince said he wanted to include “to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s