TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Tonawanda Police have arrested two people in connection with a liquor store larceny that occurred earlier this month.

Benjamin R. Rupert, 24, and Angeline M. Bendelow, 26, both of North Tonawanda, were charged with petit larceny in connection with the Dec. 2 theft at Isle View Fine Wines and Spirits on Niagara Street.

Rupert and Bendelow are scheduled to appear in Tonawanda City Court Jan. 2.