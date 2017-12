BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking to send a little love to military members overseas?

“Troopster” is a website that allows customers to send personalized military care packages to troops stationed or deployed overseas.

The website is operated by active duty Navy Petty Officer Chelsea Mandello, who is in town this weekend to witness the USS Little Rock commissioning.

Officer Mandello joined News 4’s WakeUp! show on Friday, talking about Troopster.

To visit the Troopster website, click here.