West Seneca man charged with DWI after striking parked car

By Published:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca man has been charged with DWI after police say he struck a parked vehicle on Seneca Street.

Police responded to a car crash around 7 p.m. Thursday night in which a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle and the driver attempted to flee.

Police reports say that when officers arrived, they found the driver under the influence of an intoxicant. After failing field sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody and a certified drug recognition expert deemed him to be under the influence of a depressant and unable to safely operate a vehicle.

Thomas A. Capitano, 31, of West Seneca, was charged with DWI- Drugs, first and two counts of second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of  a vehicle, circumventing an ignition interlock device, failure to maintain lane and other traffic-related offenses.

Capitano has three previous DWI convictions.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s