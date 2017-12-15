West Seneca man charged with DWI after striking parked car

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca man has been charged with DWI after police say he struck a parked vehicle on Seneca Street.

Police responded to a car crash around 7 p.m. Thursday night in which a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle and the driver attempted to flee.

Police reports say that when officers arrived, they found the driver under the influence of an intoxicant. After failing field sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody and a certified drug recognition expert deemed him to be under the influence of a depressant and unable to safely operate a vehicle.

Thomas A. Capitano, 31, of West Seneca, was charged with DWI- Drugs, first and two counts of second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, circumventing an ignition interlock device, failure to maintain lane and other traffic-related offenses.

Capitano has three previous DWI convictions.