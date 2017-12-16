Ikenna Smart perfect in return as Bulls win 3rd straight

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Playing in his first game since off-season back surgery, Ikenna Smart’s return was near perfection.

The junior went 6-for-6 from the floor (and missed one free throw) to finish with 12 points as the UB Men’s Basketball team made quick work of Robert Morris in an 86-70 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

The victory is the third straight for the Bulls who improve to 6-4 overall.

The Bulls, who were led by CJ Massinburg with 23 points, raced out to a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back.  Massinburg was joined in double figures by Jeremy Harris and Davonta Jordan who finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. James Reese and Jayvon Graves each chipped in with 10.

UB returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Syracuse on the Orange, who improved to 9-1 on the year following an 86-79 overtime win over Georgetown.

 

