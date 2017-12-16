LIVE STREAM: USS Little Rock commissioning

FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, the USS Little Rock littoral combat ship is launched into the Menominee River at Marinette, Wis. The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked. (Rick Gebhard/The Eagle Herald via AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – History will be made in Buffalo today when the USS Little Rock is commissioned next to its WWII-era namesake in Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park.

