Man charged with robbing Town of Niagara gas station with loaded rifle

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man is in custody following an armed robbery involving a loaded rifle at a Packard Road gas station.

Brandan J. Kruszka, 21, was charged with first degree robbery and petit larceny by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies early Saturday morning.

According to sheriff’s reports, an employee of the A-Plus Sunoco at 6730 Packard Road called 911 and reported that a robbery had just occurred involving a loaded rifle. Patrol arrived on scene and broadcasted the subject’s description.

A subject matching the description was located walking on Porter Road, and a New York State Police unit stopped him. The subject, Kruszka, was in possession of a loaded rifle and a bag of cash.

He was transported to NCSO where he was interviewed and charged.

He was arraigned in Town of Niagara Court and held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bail.

He was remanded to Niagara County Jail pending a Jan. 8 court date.

