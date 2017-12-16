Mobley’s heroics lift Bona past Vermont

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trailing 79-78 with the final seconds ticking off the clock, Jaylen Adam raced up court, threw a pass up to Matt Mobley, who calming sank the game-winning 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to lift St. Bonaventure past Vermont 81-79.

The win is the fifth straight for the Bonnies, who improve to 5-2 overall. Adams led Bona with 17, while Mobley’s only points of the game came on the final bucket.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In total six players reached double figures for the Bonnies, including Courtney Stockard who had 14 along with Izaiah Brockington and Amadi Ikpeze, who each added 13.

St. Bonaventure returns to action Wednesday when they host Northeastern before heading east for a battle with Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday.