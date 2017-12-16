Mobley’s heroics lift Bona past Vermont

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trailing 79-78 with the final seconds ticking off the clock, Jaylen Adam raced up court, threw a pass up to Matt Mobley, who calming sank the game-winning 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to lift St. Bonaventure past Vermont 81-79.

The win is the fifth straight for the Bonnies, who improve to 5-2 overall.  Adams led Bona with 17, while Mobley’s only points of the game came on the final bucket.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In total six players reached double figures for the Bonnies, including Courtney Stockard who had 14 along with Izaiah Brockington and Amadi Ikpeze, who each added 13.

St. Bonaventure returns to action Wednesday when they host Northeastern before heading east for a battle with Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s