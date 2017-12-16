Travel advisories for parts of Western New York

- A Travel Advisory has been issued for all of Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department is advising no unnecessary travel until further notice.
- The City of Dunkirk issued a travel advisory Saturday morning due to deteriorating weather, road and travel conditions. Residents are asked to keep vehicles off the roadways in order to assist with snow removal operations and to allow emergency vehicle travel. Residents are also reminded to adhere to alternate parking regulations to further assist with snow removal.
