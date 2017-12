SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Route 353 and North State in the Town of Salamanca.

The incident occurred Friday evening.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was uninjured and one passenger was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Both pedestrians sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

The accident is under investigation and charges may be pending.