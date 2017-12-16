WATCH: Matt Scott sinks buzzer beater, lifts Niagara past Norfolk State 85-82

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Khalil Dukes hit a 3-pointer to pull Niagara even at 82 against Norfolk State. Seconds later, Matt Scott drilled the game-winning three as time expired to lift the Purple Eagles past the Spartans 85-82 on Saturday.

With the win, Niagara improves to 5-6 overall.

Scott finished with a team high 20 points, while Dukes chipped in with 10. Marvin Prochett finished with 14 for the Purple Eagles.

They return home to host Cleveland State on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

