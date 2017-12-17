Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills Vs. Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The playoff scenarios are plenty and might cause your head to spin.  The bottom line: The Bills need to win out and get some help along the way if they intend to snap a 17-year postseason drought.  This week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, we discuss the importance of Buffalo’s Week 15 showdown with Miami.

  1. Buffalo is 7-6 overall and still “in the hunt” — despite being listed as the 6th seed in the AFC Playoffs.
  2. After losing their previous two home games, the Bills bounced back with a thrilling overtime win over Indianapolis in a blizzard a week ago.  With Tyrod Taylor returning, they’ll need to continue, as they say, to “defend our dirt” and end the home slate with a victory.
  3. With the return of Tyrod Taylor, the offensive line needs to keep him upright and healthy.  Granted they rank 28th in the league in sacks with only 23, Miami’s pass rush with Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh is one of the most potent in the NFL. The Dolphins are also allowing more than 100 yards per game on the ground and back are averaging better than four yards per carry.  If the O-Line can open up holes and let McCoy wiggle his way to big yards, not only will he be able to reach the 10K mark in his career — but he could run the Bills to a victory.

