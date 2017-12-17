Chanukah Fun Land

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kids got to enjoy a Chanukah wonderland put on by the Chabad House Sunday afternoon.

There were games, crafts, and foods like doughnuts and cotton candy.

Organizers say the real reason for the day is to give kids a fun way to learn about the holiday.

“This event is to teach kids about Chanukah that they can experience Chanukah holiday and they can experience the food that we eat on Chanukah,” said Ben Okonov, a volunteer. Okonov went on to say “We eat a lot of fried food on Chanukah to celebrate the mircale of oil.”