Chanukah Fun Land

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kids got to enjoy a Chanukah wonderland put on by the Chabad House Sunday afternoon.

There were games, crafts, and foods like doughnuts and cotton candy.

Organizers say the real reason for the day is to give kids a fun way to learn about the holiday.

“This event is to teach kids about Chanukah that they can experience Chanukah holiday and they can experience the food that we eat on Chanukah,” said Ben Okonov, a volunteer. Okonov went on to say “We eat a lot of fried food on Chanukah to celebrate the mircale of oil.”

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s