Kyle Williams on if Sunday was his final home game: “I haven’t thought about it.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the Bills had finished off the Miami Dolphins and improved to 6-2 at home for the first time since 1999 (the last time they made the playoffs) Kyle Williams was one of the last players off the field.

Standing at his locker, the 12-year veteran knew what he was going to be asked.

“No, I haven’t thought about it,” Williams said of what could potentially be his final home game. “I have two more games. I’m very much a day-to-day process oriented guy. If it is, it was a good way to end. But we have two more games, so I’ll focus on that and get ready to go.”

The Bills will be playing meaningful football through Week 17 with road trips to New England and Miami and a chance to snap a 17-year postseason drought on the horizon.

“It’s fun,” he said of the final two weeks of the season. “It’s good to get up in the morning and go have everything you want to accomplish in front of you. It’s all a lot of fun.”

The five-time Pro Bowler was asked earlier in the week if he had thought about Sunday’s game against Miami. He said he wasn’t — in fact he referred to it as a “mental distraction.” However, guys in the locker room say they’re now playing for 95 and a trip the postseason.

“He’s the leader and the heartbeat of this team,” an emotional Jordan Poyer said. “You can’t say enough good things about Kyle. He’s an amazing person, amazing leader and he’s someone in the fourth quarter I look at him and I’m like ‘I want to play for you, — I want to play for you man. I want to do this for him.'”

Jerry Hughes said Williams has the best pre-game speeches. Poyer doubled-down on that adding, “He’s had some speeches this year that make you think about a lot of things. When you’re in the fourth quarter and you need some motivation. You look at 95 and know you want to play for that guy.”

For safety Micah Hyde, the postseason were a staple in his first four years in the league with Green Bay.

“I just got chills when you said that,” Hyde said when asked about want to get Williams to the playoffs.

“I was fortunate enough to make it in the playoffs every year. I don’t think about it. I’ve been in the league five years and it’s been a grind. It’s tough year in and year out, to put on the jersey, lace up the cleats and play your ‘A-Game.’ He’s been doing it for 12 years in Buffalo where they’ve been struggling and haven’t been in the playoffs. To get him in the playoffs, it’s the ultimate goal.”

A week after a heartfelt thank you to fans for their support throughout the years — and in a lake effect snow storm — fans responded in turn poured their hearts out to Williams on social media.

If Sunday was his last walking off the field at New Era, 95 won’t ever forget the thousand who pack the house on the gameday.

“I’ve never taken it for granted or ever not noticed it,” Williams said of Buffalo’s fan base. “They’ve always been in the forefront of my appreciation for what they do and what they stand for and who they are. Those guys are awesome. It’s been quite the privilege to this point to play for them. But, I’m not going there — we still have some games left.”