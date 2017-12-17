LeSean McCoy joins 10K Rushing Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a 14 yard burst against Miami in the second quarter, LeSean McCoy eclipsed the 10,000 yard mark in his career.

He entered Sunday’s game against the Dolphins needing just 39 yards to reach rushing milestone.

“It’s hard to really look at my career right now, because we’re still kind of in the playoff hunt,” the running back told reporters on Wednesday. “We need big wins to have a shot, so I think after the season I can really reflect and look at my career and the 10,000-yard mark, passing that.”

“It’s definitely a big piece of his legacy. 10,000 yards, he’s special,” Pro Bowl Guard Richie Incognito added earlier in the week. “I really can’t say enough good things about him, especially after a walk-off touchdown win.”

McCoy, who was traded to the Bills in 2015, becomes the 30th member of the 10K club.

He also passed Ricky Williams (10,009 yards) for 29th on the all-time rushing list.

“He’s a special talent, and it doesn’t take just me to say that. I believe everyone on this team believes that,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said Wednesday.

“Across the league he’s very well respected and rightfully so. Every time he’s had an opportunity to go out there and play ball, he’s done it at a high level. I’m a fan.”

The 29-year-old also joins Hall of Fame back’s Thurman Thomas and OJ Simpson as Bills to eclipse 10,000 rushing yard.

Thomas ranks 12th all-time with 12,074 yards while Simpson is 21st after running for 11,236 yards in his career.

Shady, who is averaging 77 yards per game, has his sight set on an even bigger prize.

“I want to get 12, surpass 12,000,” he said. “That would be nice for me.”