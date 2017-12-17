LeSean McCoy joins 10K Rushing Club

By Published:
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a 14 yard burst against Miami in the second quarter, LeSean McCoy eclipsed the 10,000 yard mark in his career.

He entered Sunday’s game against the Dolphins needing just 39 yards to reach rushing milestone.

“It’s hard to really look at my career right now, because we’re still kind of in the playoff hunt,” the running back told reporters on Wednesday.  “We need big wins to have a shot, so I think after the season I can really reflect and look at my career and the 10,000-yard mark, passing that.”

“It’s definitely a big piece of his legacy. 10,000 yards, he’s special,” Pro Bowl Guard Richie Incognito added earlier in the week.  “I really can’t say enough good things about him, especially after a walk-off touchdown win.”

McCoy, who was traded to the Bills in 2015, becomes the 30th member of the 10K club.

He also passed Ricky Williams (10,009 yards) for 29th on the all-time rushing list.

“He’s a special talent, and it doesn’t take just me to say that. I believe everyone on this team believes that,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said Wednesday.

“Across the league he’s very well respected and rightfully so. Every time he’s had an opportunity to go out there and play ball, he’s done it at a high level. I’m a fan.”

The 29-year-old also joins Hall of Fame back’s Thurman Thomas and OJ Simpson as Bills to eclipse 10,000 rushing yard.

Thomas ranks 12th all-time with 12,074 yards while Simpson is 21st after running for 11,236 yards in his career.

Shady, who is averaging 77 yards per game, has his sight set on an even bigger prize.

“I want to get 12, surpass 12,000,” he said.  “That would be nice for me.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s