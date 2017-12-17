McCoy makes history as Bills keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – LeSean McCoy raced into history as the Bills kept their postseason hopes alive with a 24 to 16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

McCoy, who entered the day needing just 39 yards to reach 10,000 rushing yards in his career, reached the milestone with a 14 yard run in the 2nd quarter. He also scored on a 4-yard touchdown on the Bills’ opening drive, marking the first time this season Buffalo had scored a TD on it’s first possession.

Shady finished the day with 50 yards to pass Ricky Williams (10,009) for 29th on the NFL’s all-time rushing charts.

After Miami pulled within 7-6 in the 2nd quarter, Tyrod Taylor, who was playing in his first game since suffering a patella tendon contusion against New England, connected with McCoy for his only touchdown of the day. He also added a nine yard TD as the Bills opened up a 21-6 halftime lead.

The Dolphins, who had won two straight games entering the day, were in part powered by their defense which had held opposing defenses to just one third down conversion in 24 tries.

Miami stormed back in the fourth quarter forcing a one possession game, down eight with under a minute to go.

But, rookie Tre’Davious White picked off Jay Cutler to seal the win.

Jordan Poyer and Shareece Wright also interceptions, marking the first time since their win over Oakland the Bills forced multiple turnovers in a game.

Buffalo will now try to stay in the playoff hunt as they wrap up the season on the road against New England (Dec. 24) and Miami (Dec. 31).