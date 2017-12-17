Niagara Falls water main break causes high school to close Monday through Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews from the Niagara Falls Water Board are still trying to fix a massive water main break. Now, the problem is forcing the high school to close Monday through at least Wednesday.

The break at 47th Street between Packard Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard erupted Friday night.

The NFWB says the break is the result of outdated valve integrity, which the board says it has been actively addressing this year.

It is causing low system pressure for some people in the area.

Work on the break is expected to go through Monday, and will also require more work in the future.

The NFWB says it is conducting water quality testing right now.

There is no specific timetable as to when full water pressure will return.

