Power outage halts flights at Atlanta international airport

Authorities say a power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has caused flights to be suspended.

Airport spokesman Reese McCraine says the outage occurred early Sunday afternoon. He says all airport operations are being affected and that outgoing flights were halted.

McCraine says some incoming flights are being diverted to other airports in the region. He says the airport is working quickly to fix the issue.

McCraine says the cause of the outage is unknown. Georgia Power said it was working to find out the cause and restore electricity.