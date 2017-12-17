Reaction to M&T Chairman and CEO Bob Wilmers death

KeyCorp Chair & CEO Beth E. Mooney:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of M&T Chair and CEO Robert G. Wilmers. I knew Bob as a banking legend, colleague and competitor, but also as a friend. M&T’s clients, employees and shareholders benefitted from his leadership and steady guidance. The communities the bank serves, especially Buffalo, NY, were fortunate to have someone with Bob’s vision, values and commitment. My KeyBank colleagues and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wilmers family.”

Mayor Byron Brown:

“While many will remember Bob Wilmers for his unparalleled skill in business, I will always remember him for his wonderful generosity and his love for Buffalo and WNY. Mr. Wilmers has been a tremendous asset to our community and his absence will leave a deep void that can never be replaced. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends today.”

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer:

“There have been very few men who have done as much for Buffalo since its founding hundreds of years ago, as Bob Wilmers has done for several decades. He was a brilliant banker and a thoroughly decent, caring man. My wife Iris and I have spent many happy hours together with Bob and his wife. The loss is the Wilmer’s family, Buffalo’s and the United States of America,”

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw:

“To many, Bob Wilmers was the Chairman and CEO of M&T Bank. To me personally, he was he was an inspiration and professionally he was a mentor. Some of my greatest memories of him are sitting in his office, after hours and just the two of us, talking about how to make Erie County better.

Mr. Wilmers constantly went out of his way to make the lives of those that live here better through investments into the cultural, arts, and not for profit communities. It’s hard to spend a weekend in Erie County without making your way to an institution that his generosity hasn’t touched.

That giving spirit that was always excited about Western New York lived on until the end. Just a couple of weeks ago Mr. Wilmers called me to congratulate me on my re-election. In that conversation he talked about how we can make the county’s banking relationship with M&T stronger and how that could help taxpayers. We also talked more generally about the challenges of our region and solutions to focus on. His mind was always working and his focus was always on how to help and serve others. Mr. Wilmers was a mentor and a friend, and he will be dearly missed. At this time, my thoughts and prayers are with the Wilmers Family.”

James V. Glynn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maid of the Mist Corp.:

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my friend, Bob Wilmers. I had the good fortune to serve with him for 18 years on the M & T board. As a gentleman banker, there was none finer, and he was always supportive of Maid of the Mist. M&T became a major presence in the banking industry and the Western New York community with Bob at the helm. His leadership will be greatly missed. My condolences to Elisabeth and the Wilmers Family.”

Terry and Kim Pegula:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Robert Wilmers. For several decades, Mr. Wilmers displayed an unsurpassed commitment to the Western New York community and the effects of his commitment will be felt for generations. On behalf of the Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, we offer our condolences to the Wilmers family and the M&T Bank community. He will be greatly missed.”