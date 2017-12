BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –– Six people are homeless after an early morning fire on Buffalo’s west side.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at a home on Dewitt Street between Potomac and Bird.

Dispatch officers tell News 4 the fire started on the first floor and spread to the roof.

Damages to the home and property total $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.