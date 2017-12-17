Truck driver arrested after dragging large boulders

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Bufalo man is facing traffic charges after the truck he was driving dragged two large boulders for about a mile.

City of Tonawanda Police say this happened at Niagara Street and Two Mile Creek Road in Tonawanda on Saturday morning.

Video shows a tow truck lifting the trailer to remove the two boulders that were wedged underneath the trailer. Each boulder weighs close to 1,000 pounds

66-year-old Sameal Daniels told officers he didn’t realize the boulders were there, but felt the truck was driving awkward.

He was issued a summons for improper turns, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to use the truck route.