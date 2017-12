BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers in the Jeep Wrangler Club finished their two day camp out in the elements Sunday.

This was the first time for the event.

The club asked people to donate non-perishable food and toys for military families who live in the area.

“I an a veteran myself,” said Tim Mundis, Member of the Wrangler Club of Western New York. “If we’re out here for a week. i’ll be out here for a week.”

The group teamed up with Western New York Heroes to make this happen.