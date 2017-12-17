Woman hopes to rebuild after losing everything in mobile home fire

Related Coverage Neighbor credited with saving woman during fire

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is praising her neighbor for saving her life.

He carried her out of her burning mobile home after it caught fire Wednesday. Now her neighbors are stepping in to help her rebuild.

Charred Christmas decorations, a melted door — there isn’t much left of Teri Scheifla’s mobile home on Annamarie Terrace.

“It’s devastating right now I don’t really want to be here. I really don’t want to be here,” said Teri Scheifla.

Scheifla spent Sunday afternoon trying to salvage what’s left of her home. She says it’s not much but some cups and plates now covered in ash.

She says the dishware, along with several mickey mouse decorations, are all mementos of her mother who passed away years ago.

The last time Scheifla was in her home, it was up in flames. Her cat, Bella, didn’t make it out.

“I woke up and I’m like oh my god all of this smoke I couldn’t see I couldn’t even see the door and all of a sudden I feel somebody grabbing my arm,” said Scheifla.

It was her next-door neighbor who carried her out to safety. Scheifla has a prosthetic leg and says she wouldn’t have made it out alive.

“If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here today,” said Scheifla.

It’s the second time Scheifla was rescued from a burning home. A few years ago, a mailman saved her after her trailer caught fire from a faulty wire.

“He came and pulled me out. I have a bunch of angels,” said Scheifla.

She says she surrounded by angels, many of them living right next door.

“Another neighbor Amy, she sent me Christmas presents and a coat,” said Scheifla.

Scheifla’s family calls her a survivor and says with the help of her community she’ll be able to start over again.

“So in spite of everything you can see that there’s hope,” said Dan DellaSala, Schiefla’s relative.

Scheifla says other neighbors have given her clothes and shoes. She says she is trying to move into a senior living center. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help. You can find the link here.