NEW YORK (WIVB) — Four people, including three children, died overnight when flames tore through a Brooklyn home.

The fire broke out Monday around 2:30 a.m.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old woman and three children, ages three, seven and 11, died.

Five others were rushed to the hospital. Three of them are in critical condition.

Five firefighters were hurt, but are expected to be okay.

Crews do not know what caused the fire.