HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — You probably remember the infamous frozen car at Hoak’s restaurant in Hamburg. The “carcicle” gained international attention after it was frozen solid during a lake-effect storm last Winter.

This year, it’s happening again.

Another car at Hoak’s is now frozen. Icicles can be seen hanging from the bottom of the car, and a coat of ice is visible around the entire thing.

It’s not nearly as bad as the car from nearly two years ago, but it could be well on its way.