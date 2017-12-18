Bookkeeper admits to stealing more than $500K from employer

Related Coverage Former bookkeeper admits to stealing $500,000 from doctor

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bookkeeper at an Amherst doctor’s office could spend up to six years behind bars.

Justine Smith, 56, admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from her boss.

Smith, a Buffalo resident, says she stole to satisfy her shopping addiction, and said that she has a compulsive buying disorder.

Authorities say that for more than five years, the 15-year employee of the practice embezzled the money while working for Dr. Samuel Shatkin.

Smith was convicted of grand larceny, falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing.