Coworkers remember Salamanca couple killed in pedestrian crash

Michael and Donna Phillips

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Michael and Donna Phillips were killed Friday night in the Town of Salamanca on their way to Town Hall; a pick-up truck hit them while they were crossing Route 353 near North State Street.

The Phillips, who lived across the street, were walking to Salamanca Town Hall to sign some paychecks; both worked in town government.

Michael Phillips was recently elected to his third term as Town Supervisor, while Donna won a term of her own as Town Clerk, having previous served as Deputy Town Clerk.

Donna’s term would have started Jan. 1. Prior to working in town government, Donna worked in the office at Prospect Elementary in the Town of Salamanca.

The couple’s coworkers are still in shock.

“You get sick in the stomach, it’s just devastating,” said council member Larry Stewart.

Council member Wayne Riddle said he had to hear the news several times before it actually sank in.

“We just had our December meeting last Tuesday, it was just so soon. And she called me on another matter on Wednesday night, Donna did. Just hard to fathom that this could happen,” Riddle said.

Kevin Donaldson, Jr. is charged with Driving While Intoxicated and two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said the Phillips’ died at the scene.

Coworkers told News 4 the couple was not only parents, but also grandparents.

The process of finding replacements for the Phillips in town government will be a challenge, Stewart told News 4.

“It would be difficult for you to find anybody in the City or the Town of Salamanca or the neighboring towns that had not at one point in time known Mike and Donna Phillips. They were very well known and they were very good people,” Sheriff Whitcomb said.

 

