(WIVB) — It looks like actor George Clooney’s next project will be about Watergate.

Clooney is working on an eight-part series for Netflix. It will focus on the scandal that took down President Nixon in 1974.

Clooney is not the only major movie name who is taking on Watergate. Steven Spielberg’s film The Post is set to hit theaters later this month.

The movie stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, and focuses on how The Washington Post executives exposed the scandal.