Jamestown man who killed estranged wife sentenced to 25 years in jail

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who killed his estranged wife in Jamestown last year was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Shari Robbins was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Prospect St. church in November of 2016. After days of searching for her suspected killer, her husband Keith Robbins, 36, was taken into custody and charged five days later.

He was arrested following a six-hour standoff at a Todd Ave. home. During the standoff, Jamestown Police K-9 “Mitchell” was sent into the home to find Robbins, who was accused of attacking the animal at that time.

The dog underwent emergency surgery and later served as the Grand Marshall in the city’s Christmas parade.

This past October, Robbins pleaded guilty to manslaughter. In addition to his prison sentence, Robbins will also spend five years under supervision once he is released.