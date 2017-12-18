Man charged with punching police cruiser

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police were busy before, during and after Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game, responding to several different calls.

Authorities say a man punched the hood of an officer’s cruiser, causing $650 in damage. The incident occurred in a parking lot on Southwestern Blvd., according to officers.

Police say Holley resident John Pentycofe, 34, told officers he was upset with his girlfriend, and took it out on the police car.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief.