McDermott Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Monday’s press conference Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised a pair of defensive ends, talked playoff scenarios and what it would mean to get Kyle Williams a playoff appearance. Here are 4 notable quotables:

Q: After the game, Jordan Poyer was pretty emotional when asked about maybe giving Kyle Williams a chance to get into the postseason. He’s been through it all here, he’s kind of become the poster-child of this drought. Would there be something extra, maybe special, getting Kyle that opportunity?

A: Yup. Yeah, 100 percent. I think our players feel that, I feel it. If you’re in this building, you better feel it because that guy’s put a lot into this building and this organization, this community. There’s nothing more I would like than to give that to Kyle.

Q: Everybody knows how long this drought has been, it’s a conversation every year. Do you feel the weight of that at all as a coach? Do the players feel that? Most of them weren’t here two years ago or three years ago, let alone 17 years.

A: Well I meant what I said when I signed my name on the dotted line, that I own that. Even though I wasn’t here, I feel that. I would want nothing more for this organization and these fans, to experience that in our first year. That’s sincerely how I feel about it.

Q: How much time, if any, do you spend on one-bazillion playoff scenarios that are out there? It’s mind blowing, I can’t deal with it, I don’t know about you?

A: I spend very little. I’ll say this – I’m proud of the fact that our guys have earned the right to be in that conversation, and I’m happy for our fans. For what we have to do to continue to grow and improve, we have to focus on what’s in front of us, and that’s us getting better as a team, and then the New England Patriots also.

Q: Can you just comment on the job that Ryan Davis and Eddie Yarbrough have done since Shaq Lawson went out?

A: They’ve both done a really good job. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve seen an increased intensity in their play. It starts in practice and you’ve seen that on the game field also. Their production, I believe, has been up. The last couple weeks in particular, they’ve really picked it up. That’s true of our whole team, when guys have gone down, other guys have stepped in, stepped up and [have] done a good job. I’m proud of the way those two have played.