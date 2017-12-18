Nate Peterman out of concussion protocol, EJ Gaines still under evaluation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo Bills fans’ playoff hopes grew stronger following Sunday’s 24-16 win against the Dolphins, Head Coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he spends little time looking at playoff scenarios.
McDermott praised the way the team played against Miami, saying he was happy with the way the Bills played up front on defense.
It’s not clear whether or not 12-year veteran Kyle Williams is going to be back for another season after this one finishes up.
McDermott had this to say about the defensive tackle:
During the afternoon conference, McDermott also gave an update on injured players. He said quarterback Nate Peterman should be out of concussion protocol and practicing this week.
Within an hour after McDermott said this, News 4 confirmed that Peterman was cleared from concussion protocol.
Cornerback E.J. Gaines is still under evaluation.
The Bills will play the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS.