Nate Peterman out of concussion protocol, EJ Gaines still under evaluation

By Published:
KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo Bills fans’ playoff hopes grew stronger following Sunday’s 24-16 win against the Dolphins, Head Coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he spends little time looking at playoff scenarios.

McDermott praised the way the team played against Miami, saying he was happy with the way the Bills played up front on defense.

It’s not clear whether or not 12-year veteran Kyle Williams is going to be back for another season after this one finishes up.

McDermott had this to say about the defensive tackle:

During the afternoon conference, McDermott also gave an update on injured players. He said quarterback Nate Peterman should be out of concussion protocol and practicing this week.

Within an hour after McDermott said this, News 4 confirmed that Peterman was cleared from concussion protocol.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines is still under evaluation.

The Bills will play the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s