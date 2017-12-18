Niagara Falls High School to be closed again Tuesday

Niagara Falls High School will stay closed Tuesday, and maybe Wednesday. It’s because of a water main break in the city, which happened on Friday!

“When it comes in at that time, you’re dealing with the weekend. Now, we have to get private contractors to come in,” said Niagara Falls Water Board Superintendent Bob Drury.

Drury says it’s because this break involved a concrete transmission line and plus three failed valves. Now, they need to bring in a contractor to fix it. It’s putting school officials in a tough spot.

“Through our maps and everything else, we found out that it is a catastrophic break,” said Drury.

The issue is causing low water pressure throughout the city, although not everyone seems to be affected. Niagara Falls High School is, however.

“It’s looks like a perfect storm,” said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

The high school was closed today, and Laurrie says it will be closed Tuesday. Wednesday is up in the air.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” he said, “because we are totally without any control of this situation. But things happen.”

NEW INFO: Niagara Falls School Superintendent says this afternoon school officials will meet to determine whether the HS will be open or closed tomorrow. He believes there may be a remedy to open tomorrow but he won’t know for sure until later today. #News4WakeUp — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) December 19, 2017

The school district only schedules two snow days. Now, those are both gone.

“Additionally, explained Laurrie, “we have put a sequence of give-back days. If school were to be cancelled, those days would come back first.

But, if winter hits Niagara Falls hard this year, it could become a big problem for Laurrie. He says if that happens, he will appeal to state education officials, who require 180 days of instruction, for relief.

“There’s no excuses,” said Drury. We’ve been fortunate that they haven’t had any snow days to date.

Late Monday afternoon, water board officials said pressure had been restored at the high school, but the superintendent had already cancelled school for Tuesday. As of now, there’s still no school Wednesday either. But, parents could get a robo-call if that changes.