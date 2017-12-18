Niagara stuns UB 75-62

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara women’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season, a 75-62 victory over the University at Buffalo Monday night at the Gallagher Center.

The win snaps a three game skid for NU.

Trailing 6-4 early in the first quarter, Victoria Rampado spalshed home a three pointer to put the Purple Eagles up 7-6 and they never looked back.  Rampado finished with a game high 27 points while Kaylee Stroemple added 19 — 10 of which came in the final quarter of play.

Grand Island native Cassie Oursler led the Bulls (8-2) with 16 points.

The big difference in the game came at the charity stripe. Niagara went 19-for-20 while the Bulls converted nine of their 15 attempts.

Niagara returns to action Dec. 22 against Colgate while the Bulls hit the court Thursday when they travel to St. John’s.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s