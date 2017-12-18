Niagara stuns UB 75-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara women’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season, a 75-62 victory over the University at Buffalo Monday night at the Gallagher Center.

The win snaps a three game skid for NU.

Trailing 6-4 early in the first quarter, Victoria Rampado spalshed home a three pointer to put the Purple Eagles up 7-6 and they never looked back. Rampado finished with a game high 27 points while Kaylee Stroemple added 19 — 10 of which came in the final quarter of play.

Grand Island native Cassie Oursler led the Bulls (8-2) with 16 points.

The big difference in the game came at the charity stripe. Niagara went 19-for-20 while the Bulls converted nine of their 15 attempts.

Niagara returns to action Dec. 22 against Colgate while the Bulls hit the court Thursday when they travel to St. John’s.