Shots fired at air base used by US, man detained

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have detained a man after a “disturbance” at an English air base used by the U.S. Air Force.

Suffolk Police said American service personnel fired shots during Monday’s incident at the RAF Mildenhall base before the man was arrested. They say the man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken into custody.

They say no one else was injured in the incident.

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the incident was, but British media reported that a man allegedly tried to break into the facility.

Staff Sgt. Rachelle Coleman, a spokeswoman for U.S. Air Force Europe, says a lockdown imposed at the base has been lifted. She referred all other questions to Suffolk police.

The Mildenhall base is located 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of London.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s