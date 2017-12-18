SPCA Monday: Niya

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County brought a Chihuahua from Puerto Rico to News 4 on Monday.

Niya, a one-and-a-half-year-old dog, was brought to western New York from a shelter in Puerto Rico that was damaged by Hurricane Maria.

After she was adopted and returned, the SPCA says Niya would prefer to be an only pet in an adult-only household.

Before coming to Buffalo, Niya only knew commands in Spanish, but is learning English ones.

“She is a nice dog and would do well in a house or apartment,” Gary Willoughby II, president of the SPCA Serving Erie County, said.

If you are interested in adopting her or another pet, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.