Teen accused of killing grandmother pleads not guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After returning to Florida, 15-year-old Logan Mott pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, according to CBS contributors in Florida, WJAX.

Mott, who was taken into custody on Nov. 24 after making a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge, was accused of killing his grandmother.

Kristina French, 53, was found dead in a shallow grave at a Florida home earlier that day. Officials say she suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

When Mott was stopped, three guns and a knife with blood were recovered, prosecutors say. According to officials, the guns were stolen from Mott’s father.

The teen had no connection to Buffalo, and was driving toward the U.S.-Canada border.