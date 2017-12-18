Tipped workers in NY could start earning more money

News 4 Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Yorkers who make some of their income from tips could end up seeing more money in their basic paycheck.

Next month’s State of the State address from Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to include a proposal to end tip credits toward minimum wage.

Right now, restaurants and other businesses where workers are routinely given tips are allowed to pay those employees less than minimum wage.

Next year, minimum wage in our region will be $10.40/ hour, but $7.50/hour for tipped workers.

